The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as the team prepares to take on the Buffalo Bills on primetime in Week 6. Starting with the surprising in-season retirement from Sambrailo, it’s a tough blow for a banged up offensive line. Sambrailo has served as a quality swing lineman for the team over the past two seasons, and even recently put in an excellent performance in Week 2 against the Seahawks following a late afternoon injury to Taylor Lewan. Sambrailo has dealt with injuries as of late. It’s tough to say why he’s choosing to retire now, but perhaps the piling injuries have become overwhelming for him. We wish him the best of luck going forward.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO