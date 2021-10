The Vikings didn't do anything on Sunday that suggests they're likely to go on a run and get back into playoff contention this season. Not in the slightest. However, they did just enough to beat the woeful Lions, who are still in search of their first win this season. The Vikings' defense played well and one touchdown and a game-winning 54-yard Greg Joseph field goal was all the offense needed to win 19-17 in an ugly game that moves them to 2-3 and at least keeps their season alive for another week.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO