Matt Ryan leads Falcons to 27-20 win in London

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalcons quarterback Matt Ryan continued making his mark in the NFL record books in Sunday’s win over the Jets. Ryan became the seventh player in NFL history with 5,000 completions and passed Eli Manning for eighth place in career passing yards during the 27-20 victory. Ryan was 32-of-45 for 342...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: So how much blame does Matt Ryan deserve?

In yet another “here we go again” moment, the Atlanta Falcons had a lead late in a football game, yet watched it evaporate, losing 34-30 to the visiting Washington Football Team. The loss drops our Falcons to a 1-3 record, with a trip to London and a game against the New York Jets (who won a game today) before Atlanta’s week six bye.
NFL
Sporting News

Chase Young called for horrendous roughing the passer on Matt Ryan in Washington vs. Falcons

Washington defensive end Chase Young was called for what might be the worst roughing the passer penalty of the year on Sunday — if not the worst penalty, period. The call against Young came in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons, in which they had the ball with a 23-22 lead. Young is seen shoving Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan up high — not nearly hard enough to bring him to the ground or dislodge the ball. Ryan's pass was intercepted on the play, but replay shows Ryan's knee actually hit the turf after the glancing blow from Young, which should have resulted in a timely sack for Washington on fourth-and-2.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses four TDs in losing effort

Ryan completed 25 of 42 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He added 17 rushing yards on his lone carry. It was arguably the best performance of the season so far for the veteran quarterback, as Ryan connected with his new favorite target, Cordarrelle Patterson, for three of his TDs. Unfortunately, the Falcons defense couldn't slow down Taylor Heinicke when it counted. Ryan is putting up solid numbers via volume, but he's averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt in every game this season, and his lack of downfield success has suppressed the production of players like Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. A Week 5 tilt in London against the Jets could give the Atlanta passing game a chance to stretch the field a little more, however.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Matt Ryan grades out as the best quarterback in the NFL for Week 4

The Falcons suffered a gut-wrenching loss, but it’s hard to blame Matt Ryan. According to PFF, he was the best quarterback in the NFL for Sunday’s slate of games:. PFF grades don’t tell the whole story, but Matt passed the eye test on Sunday. Ryan had a shaky start to 2021, but he did a good job pushing the ball down the field and hitting intermediate/deep routes against Washington. One thing that made a difference was Atlanta’s offensive line — Ryan was not under nearly as much pressure as he was in the first two weeks. The Falcons are going to need a repeat performance against the Jets in Week 5 in London.
NFL
CBS Sports

Matt Ryan talks 'stud' Cordarrelle Patterson, why Falcons aren't done, future in Atlanta: 'I'm all in'

The Falcons are 1-3 to start the 2021 season, fresh off a shootout loss to Washington and now sitting squarely at the bottom of the NFC South. But they've seen improvement at their most important position basically every week since kicking off the Arthur Smith regime, with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan posting his best numbers of the year to date against Washington. Ryan's four touchdowns on Sunday weren't enough to lift Atlanta, but the signal-caller still maintains that the Falcons have the firepower to turn things around. Not only that, but his mind hasn't changed at all regarding his future in the city.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watching tape (again) with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Right before the 2021 NFL season started, I was able to watch tape with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and here’s a first — a month later, Matt and I were able to follow up with four plays that have helped to define Atlanta’s passing game so far. We discuss his connections with new targets Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as how he and head coach Arthur Smith have worked to make sure everyone’s on the same page.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Quincy Williams hit with terrible roughing the passer on Matt Ryan in Jets-Falcons London game

For the second straight week, officials gifted Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan a terrible roughing the passer penalty, this time in the NFL London game vs. the Jets. The roughing penalty was called against New York linebacker Quincy Williams on Atlanta’s first drive of the day, at the 12:55 mark. Williams made a good move to get upfield, hitting Ryan as he let the ball go and forcing an incomplete pass.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons continue to ask the impossible from Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to England to take on the New York Jets in a road home game that is going to see Matt Ryan tasked with the impossible. It isn’t enough Atlanta has provided a paper mache line in front of their quarterback now after failing to add receiver depth Atlanta is going to ask their veteran to win a game without a proven receiver.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

5 things learned in Falcons’ 27-20 win over Jets

LONDON — Falcons fans were starting to get a little nervous. What was taking so long with the development of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, the fourth player taken in the most recent NFL draft. The wait is over. “I would say that it was relief just to be able...
NFL
jetnation.com

Jet Lagged; Gang Green Comes out Flat in 27-20 London Loss to Falcons

The New York Jets had London buzzing. Gang Green fans filled local pubs as J-E-T-S chants rained down from the thousands of partygoers being treated to a rare Jets game across the pond. And it was all for naught. Once again, the Jets came out flat. The Falcons dominated in...
NFL

