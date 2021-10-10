Matt Ryan leads Falcons to 27-20 win in London

Ryan completed 25 of 42 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He added 17 rushing yards on his lone carry. It was arguably the best performance of the season so far for the veteran quarterback, as Ryan connected with his new favorite target, Cordarrelle Patterson, for three of his TDs. Unfortunately, the Falcons defense couldn't slow down Taylor Heinicke when it counted. Ryan is putting up solid numbers via volume, but he's averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt in every game this season, and his lack of downfield success has suppressed the production of players like Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. A Week 5 tilt in London against the Jets could give the Atlanta passing game a chance to stretch the field a little more, however.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO