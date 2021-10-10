CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers: It is not time to panic about Russell Westbrook… yet

By Dalton Sell
Cover picture for the articleAfter the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him during the offseason, Russell Westbrook has been placed under a microscope by the NBA fandom. Everyone wants to know if pairing Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis could really work as the Lakers take aim at winning a title next season. Fans would get their first look at the former MVP as he took the court in LA’s preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, and it did not exactly go as fans of the purple and gold hoped.

