Austin, TX

Do you have a heart and a glowstick? Put some ACL Fest respect on Rüfüs du Sol's name

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sink in and dance with us,” Rüfüs du Sol singer Tyrone Lindqvist asked of Honda Stage patrons. Saturday night at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the headliner from Sydney apparently pulled the short straw and was stuck playing opposite superstar Billie Eilish. The three-piece electronic pop band did its darndest and connected with strangers via its wistful romanticism. Less so the droning red lights, and later, blue lights.

www.statesman.com

Austin American-Statesman

Mongolia's the Hu rock tradition and wooden flutes at ACL Fest

File this one under noise you didn't think you needed. The seven-piece Mongolian band the Hu plays its guitars with bows and man buns, with backing "whoa" chants and punishing drums. On Saturday at the Tito's stage, they offer layered, loud rock epics built on classical Mongolian instrumentation. It's music...
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

ACL Fest Day 3 picks: Who we think you need to see on Sunday

Indecisive about what to check out for the third day of the first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival? Never fear, Austin360 is here. Here are the artists our experts recommend for Sunday. See picks for all three days of the fest here. Peter Blackstock's picks. 12:15 p.m. and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
magneticmag.com

Festival Review: The Best of ACL 2021 Weekend 1 With RÜFÜS DU SOL, Erykah Badu, Billie Eilish & More

Austin City Limits, produced by C3 Presents is back! The only thing we didn't miss was this Texas heat. Taking place at Zilker Park, located just miles away from downtown Austin, Zilker is a massive landscape with a beautiful view of downtown Austin. The heat was deadly, but ACL did a great job providing cooling fans, shaded areas, water stations, and more to keep everyone safe. This is one of our favorite festivals because of the musical diversity C3 brings to the lineup. There was tons of great music all weekend long from hip-hop, EDM, pop, and Reggaeton. ACL kicked off last weekend, Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. Since the lineups almost mirror each other for both weekends, you can use this recap as a way to see who you should check out weekend 2, kicking off today.
MUSIC
CultureMap Austin

Our picks for the buzzworthy acts you can’t miss at ACL Fest weekend two

Weekend two of ACL Music Fest is here, and unlike the event’s first go-around, the weather forecast is looking very sunny and dry. Check out these non-headliner shows (and our daily headliner picks) for this weekend, both local and visiting, and be sure to take a glance at our weekend one recommendations, as some of those artists are also playing round two of the fest.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

6 moments from Phoebe Bridgers' ACL Fest performance that have us haunted

You've heard of Nicki Minaj's stans, the internet hivemind/fearsome paramilitary entity known as the Barbz. But have you met the Pharbz, the recreationally moody devotees of celebrated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers? You did if you headed to the Lady Bird Stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, when Bridgers performed right as Zilker Park was at its most sauna-like.
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Billie Eilish
Austin American-Statesman

Guess what: If you saw AG Club at ACL Fest, you're part of AG Club now

Alongside a video montage of their performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend, the hip-hop clan AG Club posted an Instagram caption this week: “Our most lit recap yet.”. I’m not going to beat that comprehensive rundown, but I can say that the Bay Area collective brought enough...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Frances Forever Gets the Wallflowers to Dance at ACL Fest

Opening the Honda stage under blistering UV rays, Frances Forever – adorned in blue jean vest and bottoms, and a pink, bedazzled cowboy hat crown – emerged to a small crowd of Zoomers and began playing “Depression,” though the singer was all smiles throughout their ACL Fest slot. Same offstage:...
THEATER & DANCE
Austin American-Statesman

The Dojies: Five awards for Doja Cat's excellent ACL Fest Weekend 2 performance

The concept of "best" is always subjective, but anyone would be hard-pressed to find an Austin City Limits Music Festival set as thoroughly realized as Doja Cat's Saturday performance on Weekend 2. Every aspect of the set was polished to perfection and expertly executed. Consequently, we created the Dojies, a special set of awards for the artist also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

The ballad of Trixie Mattel, ACL Fest's first singing drag queen

These are not thirsty glimpses caught while hunting for a peek at Billie Eilish, no. Let's cut to the chase, or cut to the crease, as the case may be. Austin City Limits Music Festival has never seen anyone like Trixie Mattel. The drag superstar — winner of "RuPaul's Drag...
AUSTIN, TX
#Acl Fest
Austin American-Statesman

Catch up on Jxdn, ACL Fest's rising pop-punk prince keeping the Blink-182 dynasty alive

No, you didn't show up too early for Machine Gun Kelly. (I get it, his giant pill bottle prop is visible on the stage.) But you're not far off. The peroxide prince playing pop-punk at Austin City Limits Music Festival in the early afternoon on Friday was Jxdn. He's MGK's own tour opening act, but more to the point, he seems to be the future of the genre.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

The epic highs and mumbly lows of KennyHoopla's ACL Fest set

The DJ shouted from the top: "Are you with us, Austin?" For a few songs there Sunday at Austin City Limits Music Festival, it was touch and go. The Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based punk performer came to the fest armed with a discography full of goes-hard, windows-down emo anthems. The audience was ready to hit it; people knew the words, which is really all an artist can ask for.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Fingers, hands and arms up: Every song's an anthem when Missio plays an ACL Fest set in the sun

A sunny afternoon might not seem the best setting for the music of Missio, a local electronica group whose heavy, hard-edged music seems generally best-suited for the other side of midnight. But on Saturday at ACL Fest, the band's fans enthusiastically brought the darkness into the light, raising their arms high and singing along often during an hourlong set that showed yet another side of what makes up Austin music.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

ACL Fest delivers one last shooting star with Jon Batiste's brilliant Sunday set

Even when you knew what was coming, Jon Batiste's performance on Sunday evening at the Austin City Limits Music Festival was transcendent. Some of us had seen him here in Austin recently, taping the festival's namesake television program in July at ACL Live for an hourlong episode that's set to premiere this Saturday, Oct. 16, on PBS stations nationwide. Tens of thousands more crowded around the T-Mobile stage for Batiste's 7:30 p.m. set that, all apologies to headliners Tyler the Creator and Duran Duran, felt like THE big event at Zilker Park on the fest's final day.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
101x.com

Xposure | ACL Fest Edition

Welcome to this week’s special edition of Xposure! I am going to take you inside Zilker Park to hear some of my favorite acts from ACL Fest 2021. KennyHoopla – how will i rest in peace if i’m burried by the side of a highway?. Modest Mouse – We Are...
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

Jack Harlow packs a giant crowd at ACL Fest Weekend 2, but he's still no Lizzo

Jack Harlow's Austin City Limits Music Festival set for Weekend 2 was something out of a zombie movie. Well, the lead-up to it was. A horde of festival-goers ran all the way from the Lady Bird Stage to the opposite end of Zilker Park to the Miller Lite Stage (near MoPac Boulevard) to catch a glimpse of the Kentucky-born, 23-year-old rapper.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

5 things you missed from Duran Duran's ACL Fest headliner set

Birds of paradise, and those with cherry ice cream smiles, face front. Duran Duran, those British pop heartthrobs from back when Maggie Thatcher darkened a door on Downing Street, headlined their second night of Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday. Here's what you need to know about a night with Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor.
AUSTIN, TX
L.A. Weekly

Alive and Kicking: RÜFÜS DU SOL celebrate new album with stadium shows

Alive and Kicking: Australian, L.A.-based electronic project RÜFÜS DU SOL are not used to playing stadiums. They’ve performed in big venues around the world – prestigious theaters and arenas. But they were dipping their toes into deeper waters when they were booked to play the Banc of California Stadium. When they sold 70,000 tickets in three days, and then a second date was confirmed, and then a third, it was clear that something big was happening.
MUSIC

