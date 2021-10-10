Do you have a heart and a glowstick? Put some ACL Fest respect on Rüfüs du Sol's name

Austin City Limits, produced by C3 Presents is back! The only thing we didn't miss was this Texas heat. Taking place at Zilker Park, located just miles away from downtown Austin, Zilker is a massive landscape with a beautiful view of downtown Austin. The heat was deadly, but ACL did a great job providing cooling fans, shaded areas, water stations, and more to keep everyone safe. This is one of our favorite festivals because of the musical diversity C3 brings to the lineup. There was tons of great music all weekend long from hip-hop, EDM, pop, and Reggaeton. ACL kicked off last weekend, Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. Since the lineups almost mirror each other for both weekends, you can use this recap as a way to see who you should check out weekend 2, kicking off today.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO