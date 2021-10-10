CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Chamber organizes ‘Prayer for Greenwood’ following incident with racist sign

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is organizing a “Prayer for Greenwood” on Sunday after a racist sign was placed near the chamber on Saturday, the chamber said.

“Let’s be clear. There is a need for harmony in our community,” said Dr. Freeman Culver with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. “On October 9, on the 101 block of Greenwood/Archer in the downtown Greenwood District there was a sign placed in the sacred ground that dishonored Greenwood. In fact, racist messages disrupt our community more than an atomic bomb.”

That being said, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. wants everyone to recognize and support Greenwood with a “Prayer for Greenwood,” Culver said.

The public is asked to gather at 3 p.m. on Sunday on the corner of Greenwood and Archer at 101 N Greenwood Avenue, and every Sunday for the foreseeable future, the chamber said.

