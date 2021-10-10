CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kbGO_0cMzuuha00
Rangers Zibanejad Hockey FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with top center Zibanejad on an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)

The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.

Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games.

“Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL,” first-year general manager Chris Drury said Sunday in a statement. “In addition to being a great player on the ice, Mika is an exemplary person off of the ice. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Rangers organization and are excited that he will continue his career in New York.”

Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016. He has 434 points in 604 regular-season games with the Rangers and Senators and 19 more in the playoffs.

New York now has Zibanejad and forwards Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow signed for at least the next five seasons. Drury's next order of business could be a new contract for Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Adam Fox, who is in the final season of his entry-level deal.

The Rangers open the season Wednesday at the Washington Capitals.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Rangers takeaways from Wednesday’s 6-2 preseason win over Devils, including Mika Zibanejad’s two goals

The Rangers came away with a chippy 6-2 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. – The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Adam Fox drove to the left side of the net before sending a beautiful pass in front of the net for Mika Zibanejad, who simply had to tap it in for an easy goal. The goal was a good sign for both Zibanejad, who led all Rangers skaters with 24 goals last season, and Fox, who led the team with 42 assists.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mika Zibanejad, Gabriel Landeskog, Victor Hedman named to Sweden Olympic team

The 2022 Winter Olympics are coming fast with just a few months before NHL stars jet off to Beijing to compete for their respective countries. Hockey Canada announced recently that Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo were the first three players selected to its team, and now Sweden has announced its first three. Mika Zibanejad, Gabriel Landeskog and Victor Hedman have been named to Team Sweden for the 2022 Games.
NHL
Blue Seat

Thoughts on the Mika Zibanejad contract

The big news yesterday was the Rangers and Mika Zibanejad agreeing to terms on an eight year contract extension with an $8.5 million cap hit. The deal locks Zibanejad in through his age-35 season. Per PuckPedia, the contract is front loaded, but heavy with signing bonuses. As per usual, I...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Chris Drury’s Next Steps Are Very Important Following Mika Zibanejad Extension

The New York Rangers made major news on Sunday by announcing an eight-year extension for Mika Zibanejad which will pay him $8.5 million a season starting with the 2022-23 campaign. The opinions on Zibanejad’s new deal are mixed, with those in favor happy that the dynamic goal scorer inked a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Chris Kreider
elitesportsny.com

Mika Zibanejad headed to 2022 Winter Olympics

Teams are announcing the first three players on their roster. Earlier this week, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was one of three players named to Sweden’s roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He will be joined on Sweden’s roster by Tampa defenseman Victor Hedman and Colorado forward...
NHL
Yardbarker

Does the extension put Mika Zibanejad back in the conversation for New York Rangers captain?

Mika Zibanejad is officially set to be a member of the New York Rangers for the next 8 seasons. The team announced on Sunday an extension with the 28 year-old center. “I don’t know if words will ever be enough to describe how I’m feeling right now,” a thrilled Mika said on Instagram. “The feeling of putting on the New York Rangers jersey is the biggest honour and I can’t believe I will get a chance to do that for another 8 years.”
NHL
NBC Sports

Rangers extend Zibanejad, likely out of Eichel sweepstakes

Consider the Rangers basically out of the Jack Eichel trade market, and Mika Zibanejad definitively not headed toward free agency. The Rangers confirmed they signed Zibanejad to a contract extension on Sunday. While the Rangers didn’t confirm the actual details, multiple reporters indicate that Zibanejad signed an eight-year extension. The...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a discount; but it won’t be enough to keep everyone around

Yesterday, the New York Rangers came to terms with Mika Zibanejad on a new extension. It will keep the 28 year-old on Broadway through the 2029-30 season. President and GM, Chris Drury wisely used his assortment of advantages to get the AAV down to $8.5 million. He did that by going 8 years, which no other team on the day of Free Agent Frenzy could do. Drury also cracked open the Rangers vault to make it a bonus laden deal, which makes it difficult to buyout. And he gave Mika the obligatory no-trade protection every player gets.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Rangers And Senators#Norris Trophy#The Washington Capitals#Ap Hockey#Twitter#The Associated Press
nhltradetalk.com

New York Rangers Sign Zibanejad to 8-Yr Contract Extension

Early Sunday morning, as per Larry Brooks, the New York Rangers were closing in on an extension for their star center Mika Zibanejad. By mid-morning, the Rangers confirmed the reports, announcing a deal. He wrote, “BREAKING: Rangers, Zibanejad agree on an extension, Post has learned, eight years in the range of $8.5M per… A year or two more than NYR would have preferred, but allows the AAV to be workable…Should put a damper on Eichel talk.”
NHL
The Game Haus

Mika Zibanejad’s Extension and What It Means For Jack Eichel

The New York Rangers extended one of their most important players in Mika Zibanejad on Saturday. Zibanejad agreed to an eight-year extension worth $68 million at an AAV of $8.5 million per year. He’s the Rangers’ best center by long and far and will be essential in trying to elevate the team into postseason contention. This extension also has a significant impact on the team’s involvement with Sabres star Jack Eichel.
NHL
Times Herald-Record

3 thoughts on Mika Zibanejad, developing youth and no captain as NY Rangers close camp

While his agent, Monir Kalgoum, grinded through tough contract negotiations with the New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad was enjoying a team-bonding trip in Rhode Island. That wholesome experience, away from the hustle of the city and questions about his new deal, brought on a wave of clarity for the 28-year-old.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks as they open the 2021-22 season tonight — including projected lineups, milestones and notable games to watch

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up training camp Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena and flew to Denver for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. With captain Jonathan Toews back this season and Patrick Kane set as the top alternate captain, coach Jeremy Colliton named Connor Murphy an alternate for road games, while Alex DeBrincat will wear the “A” during home ...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
Yardbarker

The New Jersey Devils Future Is Bright And Could Be Now

Don’t look now but the New Jersey Devils have a bright future and that future is happening now. Granted it is only two preseason games and just the start of training camp but the Devils rookies are showing they do not want to make an impact in a year or two but now. That is how competitive Devils training camp has been this season under head coach Lindy Ruff. With nothing guaranteed in the league, two youngsters are planting their flags to make sure management takes notice. Those players are Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.
NHL
theScore

Canadiens, Suzuki agree to 8-year, $63M extension

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with center Nick Suzuki on an eight-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $7.875 million, the team announced Tuesday. When the new contract kicks in next season, it'll make Suzuki the team's highest-paid skater. Only goaltender Carey Price ($10.5 million) carries...
NHL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy