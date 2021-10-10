CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nx1b_0cMzuHib00
Rangers Zibanejad Hockey FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with top center Zibanejad on an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)

The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.

Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games.

“Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL,” first-year general manager Chris Drury said Sunday in a statement. “In addition to being a great player on the ice, Mika is an exemplary person off of the ice. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Rangers organization and are excited that he will continue his career in New York.”

Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016. He has 434 points in 604 regular-season games with the Rangers and Senators and 19 more in the playoffs.

New York now has Zibanejad and forwards Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow signed for at least the next five seasons. Drury's next order of business could be a new contract for Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Adam Fox, who is in the final season of his entry-level deal.

The Rangers open the season Wednesday at the Washington Capitals.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Rangers takeaways from Wednesday’s 6-2 preseason win over Devils, including Mika Zibanejad’s two goals

The Rangers came away with a chippy 6-2 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. – The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Adam Fox drove to the left side of the net before sending a beautiful pass in front of the net for Mika Zibanejad, who simply had to tap it in for an easy goal. The goal was a good sign for both Zibanejad, who led all Rangers skaters with 24 goals last season, and Fox, who led the team with 42 assists.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Mika Zibanejad signs eight-year contract extension

With Mika Zibanejad signing an eight-year contract extension worth $68 million, the NHL Trade Rumors that were floating around about the New York Rangers interested in a Jack Eichel trade can be put to rest. With the Zibanejad signing, and with defenceman Adam Fox due a new contract next offseason, the Rangers cannot afford Eichel’s contract.
NHL
chatsports.com

Chris Drury’s Next Steps Are Very Important Following Mika Zibanejad Extension

The New York Rangers made major news on Sunday by announcing an eight-year extension for Mika Zibanejad which will pay him $8.5 million a season starting with the 2022-23 campaign. The opinions on Zibanejad’s new deal are mixed, with those in favor happy that the dynamic goal scorer inked a...
NHL
NBC Sports

Rangers extend Zibanejad, likely out of Eichel sweepstakes

Consider the Rangers basically out of the Jack Eichel trade market, and Mika Zibanejad definitively not headed toward free agency. The Rangers confirmed they signed Zibanejad to a contract extension on Sunday. While the Rangers didn’t confirm the actual details, multiple reporters indicate that Zibanejad signed an eight-year extension. The...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Chris Kreider
Yardbarker

Does the extension put Mika Zibanejad back in the conversation for New York Rangers captain?

Mika Zibanejad is officially set to be a member of the New York Rangers for the next 8 seasons. The team announced on Sunday an extension with the 28 year-old center. “I don’t know if words will ever be enough to describe how I’m feeling right now,” a thrilled Mika said on Instagram. “The feeling of putting on the New York Rangers jersey is the biggest honour and I can’t believe I will get a chance to do that for another 8 years.”
NHL
Yardbarker

Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a discount; but it won’t be enough to keep everyone around

Yesterday, the New York Rangers came to terms with Mika Zibanejad on a new extension. It will keep the 28 year-old on Broadway through the 2029-30 season. President and GM, Chris Drury wisely used his assortment of advantages to get the AAV down to $8.5 million. He did that by going 8 years, which no other team on the day of Free Agent Frenzy could do. Drury also cracked open the Rangers vault to make it a bonus laden deal, which makes it difficult to buyout. And he gave Mika the obligatory no-trade protection every player gets.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Rangers And Senators#Norris Trophy#The Washington Capitals#Ap Hockey#Twitter#The Associated Press
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Zibanejad Extension Makes Perfect Sense

The New York Rangers bought themselves a figurative exhale last weekend, locking up Mika Zibanejad long-term and bringing some clarity to their center situation – which nonetheless remains an issue that the Blueshirts appear to have few outside options to fully solve. Both team and player got some of what...
NHL
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

All in: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Aleksander Barkov was just a teenager when he arrived in Florida from Finland to start his NHL career back in 2013, spent a few weeks in his sunny new surroundings and came to the following conclusion. “I could live here,” Barkov said. He hasn’t...
NHL
NHL

Neal agrees to one-year deal with Blues

James Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. The deal is worth $750,000. Neal, who joined the Blues in training camp as a professional tryout, led the team in goals (4) in five preseason appearances. In 13 NHL seasons, Neal has scored 294...
NHL
theScore

Canadiens, Suzuki agree to 8-year, $63M extension

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with center Nick Suzuki on an eight-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $7.875 million, the team announced Tuesday. When the new contract kicks in next season, it'll make Suzuki the team's highest-paid skater. Only goaltender Carey Price ($10.5 million) carries...
NHL
MassLive.com

Charlie McAvoy, Bruins agree on contract extension: Boston D gets 8-year, $9.5 million AAV deal

When he met with the media earlier this week, Bruins President Cam Neely expressed optimism that the team and Charlie McAvoy would soon have a long-term contract in place. Friday, on the eve of the Bruins season opener, Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet Canada reported that the star defenseman had agreed to an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $9.5 million per season. The Bruins officially announced the deal shortly afterward.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
NHL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy