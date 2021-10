St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles is hoping his team’s third consecutive Grand Final win will finally earn them the recognition they deserve after claiming they were disrespected and portrayed as “villains” in the build-up to Saturday’s showpiece.A 12-10 victory over first-time finalists Catalans Dragons enabled them to complete the league and cup double for the second time and match Leeds’ achievement of three successive Grand Final victories.It also confirmed St Helens as the most successful club of the summer era, with a ninth Super League title going back to their inaugural success in 1996, when the prize was decided...

