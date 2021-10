The beginning of Kyle Pitts’ career seemed to get off to a bit of a slow start, but that’s only because expectations were so high to begin with. Tight end is one of the most difficult positions to make the transition from college to the NFL, and Pitts is doing about as well as anyone before him. After last week’s breakout performance against the Jets, in which he caught nine of his ten targets for 119 yards and a touchdown, Pitts now has 308 yards receiving through five weeks. That puts him on pace to catch for 1,047 yards on the season, which is just short of the rookie tight end receiving record, set by Mike Ditka back in 1961 when he caught for 1,076 yards.

