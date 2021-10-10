CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Mackenzie Dern releases statement following loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 39

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern released a statement following her decision loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 39. Dern lost a unanimous decision to Rodriguez in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 39, which was the “Fight of the Night.” It was a fantastic back-and-forth fight between the two 115lbs contenders, but it was Rodriguez who ultimately walked away with the win after out striking her opponent for the majority of the 25 minutes. Although Dern did have some strong points in the fight with her ground game, overall she was beaten to the punch on the feet. Still, it was an awesome fight and Dern gained plenty of respect for her performance in the fight. Despite losing, she went a hard 25 minutes and showed heart.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 39: Dern vs. Rodriguez fight card

The APEX facility plays host to on October 9th, and there’s a key women’s flyweight fight in the main event between BJJ sensation Mackenzie Dern and dangerous striker Marina Rodriguez. In the co-main event, Randy Brown takes on Jared Gooden in what figures to be an exciting welterweight clash. This...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Trocação Franca: Mackenzie Dern on endless accent debate, choosing to represent Brazil over U.S., Marina Rodriguez and more

Mackenzie Dern is after all the marbles. The jiu-jitsu legend and rising UFC strawweight star stops by MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca to discuss everything ahead of her first UFC main event at UFC Vegas 39 opposite Marina Rodriguez this Saturday, from the non-stop annoying debate around her accent, to whether or not she’s seen as a true Brazilian, how motherhood changed her life and career, how beauty affects one’s career, potentially fighting for UFC gold with a win over Rodriguez, and more.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Mackenzie Dern
firstsportz.com

What’s next for women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 39 loss?

Although she had her limelight when the fight went to the ground in the second round, it was unfortunately not enough for Mackenzie Dern to attain her victory, hence losing the unanimous decision to a seasoned striker in Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 39 on October 9, 2021. Before the fight, Dern was ranked #4 whereas Rodriguez was #6, now it seems a significant leap in the rankings is about to take place for Rodriguez.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Strawweight#Instagram A#Fotn
mymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 39 weigh-in results – Dern vs. Rodriguez

The UFC returns once again to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday with UFC Vegas 39. In tomorrow night’s main event, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will look to climb the promotion’s strawweight ladder and inch one step closer to a title shot. The October 9 event has...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 39 Bonus Report: Rodriguez vs. Dern earns FOTN

The Octagon remained in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 39 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. The highly anticipated main event proved to be a classic strikes versus grappler matchup. Marina Rodriguez was able to simply outclass Mackenzie Dern while on the feet, but the jiu-jitsu wizard nearly finished the fight in round three thanks to her submission game. Despite her best efforts Dern could not overcome the striking prowess of Rodriguez and wound up losing the five-round contest on points.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 39: Dern vs. Rodriguez live results and discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion for UFC Vegas 39 at the APEX facility. The headliner of the card is a women’s strawweight battle between decorated BJJ world champion Mackenzie Dern and talented striker Marina Rodriguez. The co-main event pits Randy Brown against Jared Gooden in a catchweight after Gooden failed to make the welterweight limit.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 10/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC Fight Night headlined by Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern, Rich reviews boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, more (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern. They give a quick preview of the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night, headlined by Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont. Rick gives an extended review of the massive boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The show closes with Robert giving a quick preview of Junior dos Santos’ pro wrestling debut in AEW.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Splits Roman Reigns' Bloodline Family on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown was loaded with intriguing matchups, but it's hard to argue that one of the most anticipated events of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, especially after that promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman last week. Reigns was out first for tonight's contract signing with Heyman alongside him, and then Lesnar made his way to the ring and sat down at the table. Reigns was given the contract first and then he passed it to Heyman to look over. Once he gave it another look he approved and confirmed it had everything they asked for and Reigns signed.
WWE
mymmanews.com

Chuck Liddell files for divorce following arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple’s home led to “The Iceman” being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for “dissolution with minor children” at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy