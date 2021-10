HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office said its office is running out of space and it needs a bigger facility to meet the demand of the county. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge has been a coroner for 33 years. “I’ve lived here all my life and I never thought that I would see this many people living here and all the houses being built and people moving in,” Edge said.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO