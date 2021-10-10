Is Treat Williams Leaving ‘Chesapeake Shores’? Cliffhanger Episode Has Fans Fretting

As we prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, it’s clear already what sort of danger lies ahead. In particular, nobody knows what is happening with Mick O’Brien. The family patriarch is out of contact with the rest of the family and there’s a real fear that his plane crash-landed, whether it be on one of the islands or in the ocean. This is going to be painful — beyond painful — for the rest of the family. None of them have the ability to man some sort of enormous search party on their own; with that, they’re left to sit around and wait for some news to trickle in.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO