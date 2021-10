Michael Jordan picked up his first win as a team owner in NASCAR when Bubba Wallace was awarded the victory at the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway last week. Wallace and the 23XI Racing team were given the victory in the weather-impacted race. It was Wallace’s first victory as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, and he was the first Black man do win since Wendell Scott. Jordan remarked on the “Today” on Monday about what it meant for him to see Wallace win.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO