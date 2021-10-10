CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Comeback Falls Short as New York Loses to Falcons in London

The Jets had an opportunity on Sunday to prove that last week's victory over the Titans wasn't a fluke.

Instead of a second straight win, however, New York looked more like the team that was embarrassed routinely during their first three losses of the season.

Zach Wilson struggled while the defense had no answers for quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense, paving the way to a disappointing 27-20 loss in London.

New York mounted a bit of a comeback in the second half, rattling off 14 unanswered points to cut the deficit to just three, but they call Ryan "Matty Ice" for a reason.

Sparked by a 39-yard bomb to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, Ryan sealed the deal with a clutch drive ending in a six-yard touchdown run from Mike Davis. That put Atlanta back up by 10 with only a few minutes to go.

Once again, the Jets were doomed by a sluggish start. When the first quarter ended—at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—Gang Green was down by two scores. They had no first downs, compared to Atlanta's 10 first-down conversions, while the offense had been out-gained 134 yards to 16.

New York didn't have a first down until there were nine minutes left in the first half. By then, New York was already losing 17-0, looking like another shellacking was in progress.

Ryan and the Falcons were unstoppable early on, unbothered by the absence of wideouts Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Leaning on Cordarrelle Patterson and Pitts, Atlanta put points on the board in each of their first three drives.

The veteran quarterback finished the day with 342 yards through the air, completing 33 of 45 passes with two scores. He showed Wilson exactly how to manage an offense and take what the defense gives you. Moving the football with a mix of short and intermediate passes, Ryan was clinical with his execution, waiting until that huge play to Pitts in the fourth quarter to air it out.

Pitts led the way with a monster performance, hauling in nine passes for 119 yards. Patterson added 60 receiving yards and 54 rushing yards, working downhill all game long.

Meanwhile, Wilson frequently missed open receivers, threw an ill-advised interception early on and was never able to explode for a big play. In other words, he looked like a rookie, outclassed by one of the most experienced signal-callers in the league.

In fact, both of the Jets' touchdowns came on the ground.

First, on the opening drive of the second half, Ty Johnson scampered in from one yard out. That score was set up by a 65-yard kick return from Tevin Coleman. The drive included six rushing plays and one pass attempt.

New York's second score was in the fourth quarter, finishing off a four-play, 90-yard drive. Pass interference on a deep ball to Elijah Moore gave Gang Green 41 yards, putting them in a position for a two-yard score (from rookie Michael Carter).

A two-point conversion to Jamison Crowder had the Jets down by just three points. That's when the defense failed to come up big in crunch time, unable to stop Ryan when it mattered most. A late field goal from Matt Ammendola brought the ballgame back to a one-score contest, but after a failed onside-kick attempt, Atlanta began to celebrate.

Wilson finished the game with 192 yards through the air. After one more interception on Sunday, he leads the league with nine picks through five games. He was sacked twice in the loss.

New York's defense was unable to match their presence in the backfield that they had in their win against the Titans in Week 4. The Jets had no sacks in London after seven last week.

They do deserve some credit for forcing turnovers, though. As much as the Jets' defense still doesn't have an interception this year—they're the only team in the NFL without one—New York forced and recovered two fumbles.

There were flashes from Wilson and the offense in the fourth quarter, but as we've seen before this season, those late surges can't make up for early ineptitude. It makes you wonder how many wins this team would have if they produced in the first half, not needing two quarters to warm up before they start to produce.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Related
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TV: ABC (WSB - Atlanta) Live stream the Jets vs Falcons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. The Jets scored just 20 points total in their first three games of the season as they lost to the Panthers, Patriots and Broncos. They broke against the Titans, scoring 27 points with Zach Wilson throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns. It was a big improvement for the first-year quarterback, who has struggled with turnovers this year.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Expert prediction, 3 things to watch Week 5 in London

LONDON — It's still early in the New York Jets' season. But Sunday's matchup against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a big one. With a win, they will go into the bye within a game of .500, and enter the rest of the season with a world of possibilities. But with a loss, the Jets (1-3) will be three games under .500 heading into the second half of October, with a tough matchup at the Patriots looming in two weeks, and the season potentially on the verge of spinning out of control.
NFL
FanSided

3 ways the Atlanta Falcons can beat the New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to take on a New York Jets team that just got their first win with new quarterback Zach Wilson. New York took an injured Tennesee team to overtime and won the game because the Titans played for the tie instead of the win. There was...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons are 3 point favorites against the Jets in London

In an effort to drum up attention in the NFL over in Europe, the NFL is showcasing two one-win teams in London. Falcons fans get the honor of waking up early to watch their this team that is struggling to win at home trying to win at a neutral site if the players can overcome jet lag.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Falcons

The New York Jets began the 2021-22 regular season with a winless 0-3 record, but that was before the severely hobbled Tennessee Titans made their way to East Rutherford in Week 4. With the Titans short a handful of key players, including superstar wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, the Jets managed to pull off an overtime victory at home to officially get on the board in 2021-22.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL International Series: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction and Preview

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons kickstart the NFL's International Series this Sunday in England after a one-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions. They'll play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what's supposed to be a beautiful weekend by London standards: partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 65 degrees on game day.
NFL
New York Post

Jets riding high into London battle with Falcons

LONDON — Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was on the field for 100 snaps last week against the Titans. Mosley, a seven-year veteran, said he had never played that many plays before, and he admitted Friday his legs still felt heavy. But, Mosley added, the pain and exhaustion from a heavy workload were offset by one thing.
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets listed as underdogs against Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets fans seem to be viewing their team’s London matchup with the Atlanta Falcons as an extremely winnable game, but oddsmakers do not agree. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Falcons are 2.5-point favorites heading into Sunday’s game. This marks the fifth consecutive week to begin the season that...
NFL
The Independent

NFL London - New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: kick-off time, prediction, odds and more

The NFL returns to London this weekend with the Atlanta Falcons facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Spurs are once again hosting gridiron following two NFL games back in 2019. It should be an exciting, hard-fought game with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson riding the crest of a wave after banking his first Jets win (1-3) in the big league in overtime against the Tennessee Titans. While Arthur Smith is still looking to find balance with his Falcons (1-3), though veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will be tasked with stepping up without star wideout Calvin Ridley.Here’s everything you need to...
NFL
accesswdun.com

Falcons start hot, beat Jets in London

LONDON — Matt Ryan didn’t have his top two wide receivers in London. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback did have Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson — and that was enough, especially with the New York Jets stumbling early again. Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL...
NFL
Times Herald-Record

Instant Analysis: NY Jets and Zach Wilson squander big opportunity in London, fall to Falcons

LONDON — Early Sunday afternoon, High Road was packed with fans streaming toward the entrance to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The road was closed to traffic, and video boards set up by the NFL played early-season highlights of the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, who were a couple of hours away from playing the league's first international game in two years. The thousands who milled past those big screens could see the Jets' rookie quarterback using his quick feet and electric arm to make game-changing plays in last week's win over the Titans.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Kyle Pitts shined in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The No. 4 pick racked up nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. The game was a coming-out party for Pitts, who has been up and down throughout the season. His touchdown came in the first quarter when he shook Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers for the two-yard reception. His play excited many fans who have been eagerly awaiting a big performance out of the rookie.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
