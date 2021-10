The Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies located what they believe to be the body of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano. In a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said what they believe to be Marcano’s body was found in a wooded area in the area of Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO