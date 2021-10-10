CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Police: Two people injured after one car catches on fire, causes multi-car accident

Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — A five-car motor vehicle accident on Merritt Parkway involving one car in flames left two people with severe injuries on Sunday morning, officials said. The Fairfield Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident by Exit 44 on Merritt Parkway’s northbound lane at 12:34 a.m. on Sunday. Initial emergency reports said a Jeep Wrangler was on fire and multiple other cars had been involved in the crash.

www.ctpost.com

