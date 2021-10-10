How 1971 Films Like 'Dirty Harry' and 'Shaft' Cemented The Loose-Cannon Cop And Its Complicated Legacy

Much like the 1960s, the 1970s seems like a decade where “you had to be there” to truly get a sense of what it was like to live through such turbulent times. So for someone who wasn’t there, one way of experiencing somewhat of the overall vibe of the decade is by diving into the films that the era produced. Looking back exactly 50 years, to 1971, one can’t help but notice a certain archetype that emerged from American filmmaking that year. It’s an archetype that you’ve probably seen in countless movies and TV shows — the no-nonsense cop who doesn’t play by the rules, skirting the law and due process in the name of taking down criminals at any cost.