Our children need to be taught the truth about our history: Caitlin Johnson

Once again, we see that the scales of justice don’t weigh equally for whites and Blacks. Under your Oct. 10 headline, “They once served the public. Now they will serve time,” we read that Kenneth Johnson (a Black former Cleveland councilman) was sentenced to six years in prison for public corruption, while former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills (who is white) was only given nine months, and won’t even have to serve them in the jail he allowed to fall into such miserable condition. That would certainly have made the punishment fit the crime.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO