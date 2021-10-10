CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our children need to be taught the truth about our history: Caitlin Johnson

Guest columnist Caitlin Johnson is Policy Matters Ohio’s communications director and lives in Shaker Heights. My son is only 3 years old, but I’m trying to raise him to appreciate the experiences of all Ohioans -- Black, white or brown; lifelong residents or new arrivals. We live in a diverse community that tries hard to respect residents’ stories and backgrounds. That’s why I want him to attend our public schools.

Comments / 16

Guest
6d ago

This writer has drunk the koolaid. It’s not being proposed to ban teaching about slavery, just not blaming people alive today for it. Do your homework lady!

Reply
8
Carolyn Black
6d ago

these people who want to change history needs to remember you cannot change history. the schools need to teach the basics do when they graduate they can read, write and do math. Shoo and homemaking needs to be taught as well as FFA and other agriculture classes. our children do nit need to be political pawns to certain groups. diversity just creates animosity and hate. BLM claim they want an equal chance but if they get their way people will go against it. Many people do not care about racecedoecially kids. so a note to politicians do the right thing and stay awY from. dictating school academic ahwnda.

Reply
5
Lucas Wesley
6d ago

If you’re talking about black children they need to be taught about respect. Stop shooting at each other killing innocent people caught in the crossfire from stray bullets. Obey the friggin laws. Don’t drive with guns and drugs in the car and a felony warrant out for your arrest. When you go to school go to school to learn not to be disruptive.

Reply
3
 

