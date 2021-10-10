Deontay Wilder’s Strange Pre-Fight Tactics Backfire After Knockout Defeat To Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder's bizarre pre-fight tactics designed to unsettle Tyson Fury spectacularly backfired following his 11th-round stoppage defeat in Las Vegas last night. As the challenger, Wilder had to enter the ring first, but delayed his walk to the ring in a series of strange events. The Bronze Bomber stood in the middle of a circle surrounded by his entourage, before someone appeared to preach directly to Wilder with the boxer's head bowed.
