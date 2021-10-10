Beanie Feldstein Heads to Broadway in ‘Funny Girl’ Trailer
The lights of Broadway are back and with them, a slew of new musical releases are on the way. Today, we got our first look at the revival of Funny Girl with a new trailer. starring Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Fanny Brice. Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will also appear as Fanny’s mother, with Ramin Karimloo (Les Miśerables) as Nick Arnstein, and Jared Grimes (Manifest) as Eddie Ryan, a dancer that pushes Fanny to go after her dreams.collider.com
