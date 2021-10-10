'Ted Lasso' Inks Lucrative Deal with Premier League After Season 2 Finale

This week’s Ted Lasso season 2 finale was fantastic — and who knew one of the best moments would come from Trent Crimm? The journalist was fired from his job at the Independent after revealing to Ted that his source for the article was Nate. It’s an understandable move for the publication to make, all things considered, but it’s still a bummer to think of this show without Ted. After all, he’s been one of the better recurring characters and a fascinating foil for Ted. He had zero interest in showing him respect at the start of the series and yet, he cared enough about him to risk his whole career in the end.

