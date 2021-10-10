CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Ted Lasso' Inks Lucrative Deal with Premier League After Season 2 Finale

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso. The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso had fans of the Apple TV+ comedy feeling a hefty number of ways, from joyous to mourning to just plain pissed off. Having wrapped up a number of storylines that left fans on the edge of their seats, the series had a lot to deliver in the final fifty minutes of its second season, but there was one worry that seemed to trump the rest: whether the beloved AFC Richmond team would win the final match of their season, and be promoted back to the Premier League.

TVLine

Muppets, Madonna, Nancy Drew, Ted Lasso Finale and More

On TV this Friday: The Muppets (and a few celebrity friends) spend the night in a Haunted Mansion, Nancy Drew investigates a murder at a carnival, and Ted Lasso wraps its sophomore run. Here are 12 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Apple TV+. Acapulco. IMDb...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

'Ted Lasso': 6 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2.]. Ted Lasso‘s second season has wrapped and there are a few lingering questions yet to be answered following the final moments. From severed ties to rocky relationships, there’s plenty to think about in the lead-up to Season 3. Below,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (finale) preview: The Trent Crimm fallout

As we enter next week’s Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 (otherwise known as the big finale), it is clear that quite a bit is at stake. Take, for starters, the idea that Richmond could find itself back in the Premier League! Despite all of the chaos at the club behind the scenes, their play has improved dramatically since bringing back Jamie Tartt and hiring Roy Kent as an assistant coach. They’ve won a lot recently and now, they’re going to have a chance at a promotion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Swift
Nick Mohammed
Popculture

'Ted Lasso': Season 2 Finale Has Fans Going off on Social Media

The season finale of Ted Lasso was released on Friday, and fans are very surprised by how things ended. Nate (Nick Mohammed) is no longer a coach for AFC Richmond as he has joined West Ham United. On top of that, Nate lashed out at Ted (Jason Sudeikis) for not being there for him.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: It's game over for Ted Lasso season 2

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Mexican actor and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez stars in and executive produces this bilingual comedy set in the '80s about twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), who gets his dream job as a cabana boy at a flashy and popular Acapulco resort. But, shockingly, the job isn't all glitz and glam, and definitely isn't as easy as he expected — the guests are annoying, and his boss is even worse. Welcome to adulthood, Máximo. —Gerrad Hall.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Is Ted Lasso Still Ending After Season 3? Here's The Latest

Ted Lasso has become Apple TV+’s breakout hit, with its unlikely origins turning into a comedy with a massive fanbase and a whole bunch of Emmys (with one minor mishap) after the recent ceremony. Unfortunately for fans, the Season 2 finale has released, and the wait has begun to find out what happens next in the third season. The original plan for Ted Lasso was actually for a run of three seasons, but that was before it became the hit it is by this point. Showrunner Bill Lawrence opened up about the plan for Ted Lasso, and why Season 3 might not have to be the end.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ted Lasso' Star Nick Mohammed Understands Why You Hate Him After the Season 2 Finale

[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success.”]. The second season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has tested a number of the characters, including the show’s namesake (Jason Sudeikis), in ways that they could either push through and overcome or drown in. For Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), who went from underdog to member of the coaching staff in the first season, his insecurities, sense of abandonment, and toxic relationship with his father distorted his newfound confidence into something darker, which ultimately came to a head in a way that should make for a very interesting third season.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the Highly Anticipated Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso'

Back to the field! Following Ted Lasso‘s immediate success on Apple TV+, the anticipation for season 3 was quite strong as the previous season wrapped in October 2021. Ahead of the show winning four awards at the 2021 Emmys, producer and star Jason Sudeikis revealed what an honor it was to receive so much love in response to their hard work.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: Will Trent Crimm return?

This week’s Ted Lasso season 2 finale was fantastic — and who knew one of the best moments would come from Trent Crimm? The journalist was fired from his job at the Independent after revealing to Ted that his source for the article was Nate. It’s an understandable move for the publication to make, all things considered, but it’s still a bummer to think of this show without Ted. After all, he’s been one of the better recurring characters and a fascinating foil for Ted. He had zero interest in showing him respect at the start of the series and yet, he cared enough about him to risk his whole career in the end.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

'Ted Lasso' EP On Continuing Series Past 3-Year Plan, Target Season 3 Premiere Date & Return Of 2 Fan Favorites – Talesbuzz

Ted Lasso co-creators/stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt have spoken in multiple interviews about how they’d conceived the comedy series for a three-season run. As the Apple TV+ hit is headed to Season 3, the original vision has not changed, series executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence told Talesbuzz in an exclusive post-mortem interview about the Season 2 finale.
TV SERIES
southernillinoisnow.com

'Ted Lasso"s surprising season two finale drops today

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show’s first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago. Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team’s gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso': Higgins Shows off His 'Cool Nod' in Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek

The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso premieres on Friday, and fans are wondering what will happen to Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh)? In a sneak peek of the season finale, Higgins (Jeremy Swift) Keely (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) are talking about Sam's decision to stay with AFC Richmond or play for a team in Africa. Higgins said whenever he sees Sam at the facility he gives him a "cool nod" to get an update on his status. Keeley and Rebecca like Higgins' move, which he got from a Denzel Washington movie.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Multi Emmy Award-winning comedy series ‘Ted Lasso‘ on Apple TV+ follows the adventures of an American college football coach who finds himself working with a professional English football team. Joined by a host of colorful characters and a sunny disposition, the eponymous coach works on turning the team around while dealing with the myriad situations that crop up. Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the sports-based show initially released on August 14, 2020.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12: Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Trent Crimm may be a big enough friend to give Ted the heads up, but on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” not even he can fully stop what’s about to implode. With Nate exposing Ted’s mental struggles to The Independent, all of Richmond will now know what Ted’s been up against.
TV SERIES
Variety

Nate Made a Bold Move in 'Ted Lasso's' Second Season Finale, Here's Why Nick Mohammed Is Conflicted About It

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso,” streaming now on Apple TV Plus. The hourlong second season finale of Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” packed quite a few punches into its timeframe, from Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) choosing to stay with AFC Richmond not for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) but for himself (plus opening up a Nigerian restaurant in London), to Keeley (Juno Temple) choosing to focus on fully setting up her business rather than working remotely while on vacation with Roy (Brett Goldstein). But arguably none was greater than Nate (Nick Mohammed)...
TV & VIDEOS

