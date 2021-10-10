'Ted Lasso' Inks Lucrative Deal with Premier League After Season 2 Finale
Warning: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso. The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso had fans of the Apple TV+ comedy feeling a hefty number of ways, from joyous to mourning to just plain pissed off. Having wrapped up a number of storylines that left fans on the edge of their seats, the series had a lot to deliver in the final fifty minutes of its second season, but there was one worry that seemed to trump the rest: whether the beloved AFC Richmond team would win the final match of their season, and be promoted back to the Premier League.collider.com
