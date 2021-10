Somerset firefighters on Saturday are searching the Taunton River for a man who is believed to have gone boating on Friday night and has not returned, officials said. The Somerset Fire Department got information from the Somerset Harbor Master around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, reporting that a man had taken a dinghy onto the river from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street around 5 p.m. Friday but had not come back, according to a statement from Chief Jamison Barros.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO