Fauci: Trick or treating safe for kids this year

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Parents and kids can trick or treat outdoors safely this Halloween, especially if they are vaccinated, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: During the program, Fauci noted that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are declining, calling it “good news."

www.axios.com

