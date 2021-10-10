Raising Awareness About Suicide in New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford has a suicide problem. That's the feeling of people at New Bedford Child and Family's Emergency Services Program. Child and Family's Wendy Botelho and Pam Bolarinho spoke this week on Townsquare Sunday about the Emergency Services Program and the work they to connect with people struggling with depression, substance abuse, a serious illness or the loss of someone close and who may be contemplating suicide.wbsm.com
