Jackson, NJ

Jackson Police Arrest Teen On Weapons Charge At Football Game

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 6 days ago
Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

JACKSON – Township Police assigned to a football game at Jackson Liberty High School made a weapons arrest on the evening of October 8.

Police received information that a teenaged male at the game was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

The officers and school security located him and he was quickly taken into custody without incident. The teen was searched and .22 caliber handgun with ammunition was found in his backpack.

He was transported to police headquarters for further investigation while other officers stayed on scene at the football game until the game was over and spectators cleared the event.

Detectives assisted with the continuing investigation. He was charged with the unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm on school property. He was later transported and lodged in Ocean County Juvenile Intake.

There were no specific threats made toward anyone according to the ongoing investigation. At the current time, here have been no threats or additional safety concerns identified in relation to this incident.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

