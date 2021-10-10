Falcons’ Matt Ryan becomes seventh QB in history to reach 5,000 completions on this play

The Falcons suffered a gut-wrenching loss, but it’s hard to blame Matt Ryan. According to PFF, he was the best quarterback in the NFL for Sunday’s slate of games:. PFF grades don’t tell the whole story, but Matt passed the eye test on Sunday. Ryan had a shaky start to 2021, but he did a good job pushing the ball down the field and hitting intermediate/deep routes against Washington. One thing that made a difference was Atlanta’s offensive line — Ryan was not under nearly as much pressure as he was in the first two weeks. The Falcons are going to need a repeat performance against the Jets in Week 5 in London.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO