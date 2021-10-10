CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Stars Join Kim Kardashian in SNL's Bachelorette Parody

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live" During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kim Kardashian played the star in a sketch parodying The Bachelorette. Most of the contestants were played by surprise guest stars: Chris Rock, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, Gossip Girl alum and The Boys star Chase Crawford, NBA star and Kendall Jenner's ex Blake Griffin, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and John Cena. They joined SNL cast member Kyle Mooney.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

