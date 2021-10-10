Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and More Stars Join Kim Kardashian in SNL's Bachelorette Parody
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live" During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kim Kardashian played the star in a sketch parodying The Bachelorette. Most of the contestants were played by surprise guest stars: Chris Rock, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, Gossip Girl alum and The Boys star Chase Crawford, NBA star and Kendall Jenner's ex Blake Griffin, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and John Cena. They joined SNL cast member Kyle Mooney.www.eonline.com
