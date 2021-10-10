CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Team gets $32.7M for colorectal cancer prevention study

 6 days ago

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A Dartmouth-Hitchcock research team has been approved for $32.7 million for a colorectal cancer prevention study of older adults. The study will compare colonoscopy and stool-based testing for the prevention of the cancer in adults 70 and older with prior small colon polyps, said Audrey Calderwood, who leads the research team.

