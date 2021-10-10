CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov

