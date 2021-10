During a meeting held last night, the Horry County School board announced it will not be mandating masks at this time. During the announcement, Superintendent Rick Maxey referenced the data from the district’s Covid-19 dashboard and said it shows an average drop of 26.5 cases per day and less quarantines. Maxey also added that the data shows that what is currently in place is working. It was the board’s first meeting since a federal judge ruled that South Carolina can’t enforce it’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO