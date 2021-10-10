CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints vs. Washington live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The New Orleans Saints will meet the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of NFL action on Sunday from FedEx Field.

The Saints will look for their second road win of the season and will look to get back to their ways with a win. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a 34-30 win over the Falcons to get back to .500.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington

  • When: Sunday, October 10
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) vs. Washington

O/U: 43.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

