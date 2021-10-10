CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 NFL action from TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Jets and are in need of a big rebound after that loss. Meanwhile, the Jags are coming off a tough 24-21 loss to the Bengals last weekend but this should give them some momentum coming into this week’s game.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Sunday, October 10
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Tennessee Titans (-4.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

O/U: 48.5

