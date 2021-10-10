CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

`No Time To Die’ Opens with $56 Million to Lead Box Office

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

“No Time to Die” — Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond — opened with $56 million to lead all films at the box office this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The film’s opening was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time to Die breaks British box office records

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, has broken British box office records. Across its opening weekend, the film has grossed more money than any other Bond film in history and has already become the biggest film of the year. No Time to Die has also broken...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scares Up Strong $4.9M in Thursday Previews

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills scared up a strong $4.9 million in Thursday previews at the box office. The Universal, Miramax Blumhouse movie is a follow up to Green’s Halloween reboot that opened to a record-breaking $76.2 million in 2018 on its way to earning north of $250 million worldwide in a stunning revival of the slasher franchise. The new generation of films see Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their signature roles as Laurie Strode and the menacing monster Michael Myers. Halloween Kills could be a killer in its own right at the challenged box office, where the movie is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Heads for Killer $50M Opening Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the domestic box office, where it scared up the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theaters in North America for a projected $50 million weekend. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and use feature movies as...
MOVIES
NBC4 Columbus

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Lead Box Office#Comscore#Free Daily Newsletters
mynewsla.com

Strike Averted for 60,000 Behind-the-Scenes Film & TV Workers

A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported. According to the...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix viewers notice episode 1 Easter egg that gives away ending

Netflix users rewatching Squid Game have noticed a huge episode one clue teasing the show’s ending.The Korean series has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.Those who have finished Squid Game are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details now they know how it ends.In fact, the big twist becomes quite obvious knowing what’s coming.*Major spoilers follow – you...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

Joe Russo on Fallout From Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: ‘People’s Nerves Are Fraying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Russo weighed in on Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” legal battle with Disney on Thursday, calling it “unfortunate” that the conflict spilled out into the public domain, but suggesting that it’s a sign of the times for an industry gripped by uncertainty. “There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there’s a lot of disruption,” he said. “People’s nerves are fraying, and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.” The “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director spoke to Variety during Rome’s MIA market about Johansson’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Walking Dead’ Ratings History: An Audience Autopsy

AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead” just aired its first midseason finale for the bumper final season — season 11 for those counting— which saw 1.9 million watch it within the same day it aired. This led to an average of 2.1 million viewers for the episodes airing in 2021, the lowest average viewership the series has seen.
TV SERIES
Variety

Peter Roth Celebrates a Lifetime in Primetime With a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Peter Roth started his career in show business fresh out of Tufts University with the dream of becoming another Harold Prince or Joe Papp in theater. He couldn’t have known back in 1973 that he was destined to become the Peter Roth of television executives. “If you had a problem, you called Peter. If you needed advice, you called Peter. If you were wondering if you were doing your job well, Peter would beat you to the punch and call you, singing your praises, building you up and making you feel good,” says Julie Plec, a showrunner who worked with Roth...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Literally Stumbles Across Gold Mine

There’s no stopping Gold Rush star Tony Beets from finding his next supply of metal. So when the mine boss couldn’t get a water license for his usual spot at Indian River, he decided to pack up his family and search the earth for a new location to dig. Dedicated to his team, Beets was willing to leave his home and travel 30 miles north to Paradise Hill where the ground conditions were uncertain at best.
CELEBRITIES
WTKR News 3

Movies and shows leaving Netflix in November

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Love and Monsters’ Director Michael Matthews Boards Disney’s ‘Merlin’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matthews is set to direct Disney’s Merlin, an adaptation of T.A. Barron’s novel series where King Arthur’s wizardry mentor is at the center of the story. Ridley Scott, who directed the 20th Century Medieval pic The Last Duel,  which bows today in theaters, was attached to direct at one point but parted ways due to his busy schedule. Sources say the film is still in early development with Disney’s live-action team. Gil Netter is producing from with the latest draft by Chris Weitz. Based on the Barron books, the series followed the origin story of a young Merlin who would go on...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘The Last Duel’

With “The Last Duel,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have reunited for their first produced screenplay since winning Oscars for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998. The medieval drama from director Ridley Scott focuses on the last legally sanctioned duel in French history, where Jean de Carrouges (Damon) battled Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after Le Gris raped de Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). (Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with filmmaker Nicole Holofcener.) Here’s how to watch “The Last Duel” and what to know about when “The Last Duel” will be available to stream online. Where can you watch ‘The Last Duel’? Released...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Wonder Woman 3’: Patty Jenkins Confirms Threequel At DC FanDome

Wonder Woman franchise director Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter spoke today about the DC femme superhero’s resonance during DC FanDome today, and in the course of that conversation, the former confirmed that the threequel is still in the works. “We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting,” said Jenkins. “We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ added Jenkins while keeping the lid on the next film. “Wonder Woman 3 is coming!” beamed Carter. The threequel...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy