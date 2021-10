TOWN OF LIMA, Wis. (WHBL) – A man in his 50’s was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in the Town of Lima. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says that a deputy arrived at the scene of the crash at County Road W and Highway 32 West around 3am. The driver was eastbound on County W, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection, and crashed into the east ditch of State Highway 32. The driver had serious injuries, and was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital, where he passed away. The name of the driver is being withheld until family is notified.

