USC Swim Coach Jeremy Kipp Placed on Leave For Alleged Abusive Behavior
USC has placed head swim coach Jeremy Kipp on administrative leave amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes. “The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority. When a concern is raised about a coach or staff member, the university takes it seriously and looks into it,” a USC Athletics statement said. “Coach Jeremy Kipp is on administrative leave. We are unable to provide further details because of the confidential nature of personnel matters.”mynewsla.com
Comments / 0