Variety of the Desert hosts COVID safe fall festival event

By Marian Bouchot
 6 days ago
Spooky season is underway in the valley. Variety - the Children’s Charity of the Desert put on a coronavirus safe Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru event.

“So we're just today celebrating the kids that we serve, many of them have special needs or a disadvantage that they're struggling within their families," said the organization's executive director Heidi Maldoon.

The event was made sensory sensitive.

“Which means for some children that have special needs, it can be difficult if music is too loud, or the crowd is too large," said Maldoon.

Costumes were highly encouraged at the event. There were several vendors there handing out Halloween candy and showing off costumes of their own.

“It's important for us to come together for events like this to support families, especially during Halloween and other holidays," said Juanita Hernandez the affiliate administrator for the Autism Society of Inland Empire.

For some of the kids going through the drive-thru event this year, this may be one of the only ways that they're able to safely celebrate Halloween because the pandemic is complicating this trick or treating.

“We decided not to go trick or treating door to door but everyone’s different," said Hernandez.

She said she doesn’t want to risk her family’s health. If you do have plans to trick or treat, the Center's for Disease Control said to do it safely. The CDC suggests:

  • Incorporating a cloth mask into your costume
  • Avoiding large crowds
  • Handing out candy in individually wrapped bags
  • Wash hands before handling treats
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

“If this wasn't here- if this didn't exist today, some of them probably would not be able to experience Halloween because I doubt they will be going trick or treating door to door this year," said Hernandez.

Palm Springs VillageFest returns to pre-COVID layout tonight

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs' weekly street fair is set to returnto its pre-COVID layout alongside Fall hour scheduling today.   This Thursday's VillageFest will extend from Amado Road to BaristoRoad on Palm Canyon Drive for the first time since its July reopening.   The street fair will also begin an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., and rununtil The post Palm Springs VillageFest returns to pre-COVID layout tonight appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
