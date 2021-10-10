Real Madrid: Predicting how many goals Vinicius Junior will score in 2021-22

Vinicius Jr. kicked off the season all guns blazing by scoring three goals in the first two fixtures of LaLiga as a substitute. These fiery impactful performances earned him a spot in the Real Madrid starting 11. The big question surrounding the Real Madrid fanbase was whether this was going to be another one of those phases where he catches fire for a brief period then disappears. He then went on to score another two goals in the next three LaLiga games, instilling a sense of trust and creating justified hype among the global fanbase. But was this sustainable? Perhaps not. It’s been 4 games (all competitions) since we’ve seen Vinicius Junior on the scoresheet.