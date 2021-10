A nice warm up today, sunshine boosting temperatures into the 60s. Even more sun and more warmth to close out the weekend. After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s, sunny skies will make for a beautiful afternoon with highs in the 60s. Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower-40s. Abundant sunshine returns Sunday with highs climbing into the low to mid-70s!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO