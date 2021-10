CLIFTON — Seven weeks after Ida drenched New Jersey with nearly 10 inches of rain, a boil water order was lifted for Passaic Valley Water Commission customers. Paterson, Passaic, Woodland Park and parts of Clifton served by the New Street Reservoir no longer need to boil the tap water before drinking it or using it for cooking. The water utility replaced 52 million gallons of contaminated water and flushed out 550 miles of pipes in order to bring the water back to appropriate standards.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO