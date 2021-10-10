Georgia is No. 1 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll for first time since 2008 after Alabama loss

A little over a month of chaotic college football results had not impacted the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll – until now.

Georgia takes over the No. 1 ranking thanks to another convincing win at Auburn coupled with Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M . The Bulldogs, who had held the No. 2 position throughout the regular season, hold the top spot for the first time since the preseason poll of 2008.

It is not unanimous for the Bulldogs, however, as second-ranked Iowa picked up one of the 65 first-place votes. The Hawkeyes now have their highest ranking since USA TODAY begain administering the poll in 1991 after rallying to beat then-No. 4 Penn State .

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Butch Dill, AP

Oklahoma, also a survivor of a wild contest against Red River rival Texas, climbs to No. 3. Cincinnati moves to No. 4 after handling Temple Friday night. Alabama holds on at No. 5 and still controls its own path to the SEC championship game.

The next four spots belong to the Big Ten, which now accounts for half of the top 10. Ohio State is back up to No. 6, followed by Michigan. Penn State slips just four places to No. 8, followed by still unbeaten Michigan State. Oregon is back up to No. 10 after an open date as Brigham Young topples 10 positions to No. 20 after a home loss to unranked Boise State.

Texas A&M rejoins the poll at No. 18 on the heels of the Alabama victory. Also new to this week’s Top 25 is San Diego State, entering in at No. 24.

Auburn and Texas are this week's dropouts.

