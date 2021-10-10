CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Georgia is No. 1 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll for first time since 2008 after Alabama loss

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

A little over a month of chaotic college football results had not impacted the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll – until now.

Georgia takes over the No. 1 ranking thanks to another convincing win at Auburn coupled with Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M . The Bulldogs, who had held the No. 2 position throughout the regular season, hold the top spot for the first time since the preseason poll of 2008.

It is not unanimous for the Bulldogs, however, as second-ranked Iowa picked up one of the 65 first-place votes. The Hawkeyes now have their highest ranking since USA TODAY begain administering the poll in 1991 after rallying to beat then-No. 4 Penn State .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAei5_0cMziHI500
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Butch Dill, AP

Oklahoma, also a survivor of a wild contest against Red River rival Texas, climbs to No. 3. Cincinnati moves to No. 4 after handling Temple Friday night. Alabama holds on at No. 5 and still controls its own path to the SEC championship game.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 6 in college football

WEEK 6 OBSERVATIONS: QBs draft stock tumble, Nebraska loses again

The next four spots belong to the Big Ten, which now accounts for half of the top 10. Ohio State is back up to No. 6, followed by Michigan. Penn State slips just four places to No. 8, followed by still unbeaten Michigan State. Oregon is back up to No. 10 after an open date as Brigham Young topples 10 positions to No. 20 after a home loss to unranked Boise State.

Texas A&M rejoins the poll at No. 18 on the heels of the Alabama victory. Also new to this week’s Top 25 is San Diego State, entering in at No. 24.

Auburn and Texas are this week's dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia is No. 1 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll for first time since 2008 after Alabama loss

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Nebraska State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Texas A M#Hawkeyes#Sec#Qbs Draft Stock#Penn State
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

269K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy