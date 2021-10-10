CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 13:37:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 15:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; Toa Alta; Toa Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Dorado in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico Toa Alta in Puerto Rico Toa Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 230 PM AST. * At 1237 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hampshire The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Northwestern Franklin County in western Massachusetts * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cheshire, or 9 miles south of North Adams, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenfield, Monroe, Bernardston, Buckland, Shelburne, Ashfield, Colrain, Charlemont, Cummington, Leyden, Heath, Plainfield, Rowe and Hawley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * From Sunday morning until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 27.7 feet Monday morning, then begin a slow fall, dropping below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impacts...Minor low land flooding occurs, with water in the lowest areas of Goliad State Park. Livestock below Goliad to the Guadalupe River confluence are cut off, and could drown. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 24.5 Sat 7 pm 27.1 27.0 21.2 10.6 8.3
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:42:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Flood Advisory issued for Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:06:00 Expires: 2021-10-16 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Toa Alta; Toa Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Toa Alta in Puerto Rico Toa Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 221 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Guaynabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:21:00 Expires: 2021-10-16 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Guaynabo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 144 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:21:00 Expires: 2021-10-16 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta; Toa Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Toa Alta in Puerto Rico Toa Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 221 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:21:00 Expires: 2021-10-16 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bayamon The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Toa Alta in Puerto Rico Toa Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 221 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:44:00 Expires: 2021-10-16 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 144 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:54 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/06 PM 4.2 1.7 2.5 1 Minor 17/07 AM 2.9 0.5 0.7 1 None 17/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0-1 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0 None 18/09 PM 2.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None 19/10 AM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 12:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.6 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 40.99 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers is flooded. Lowest areas of the city park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.6 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 34.6 Sat 6 pm CDT 19.5 14.4 13.4
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT SUNDAY FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST NORTH OF KIPNUK * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds 30 mph gusting as high as 50 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta coast north of Kipnuk. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions and lowered visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will approach the Southwest coast on Saturday with snow and blowing snow developing by Saturday afternoon. The snow may mix with or change to rain around mid afternoon Saturday as warmer air works in before changing back to all snow by Saturday evening. The snow and blowing snow are expected to taper off by Sunday morning.
Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Sandies Creek Near Westhoff. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 23.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 3.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Sandies Creek escapes the channel hundreds of yards into the flood plain from the headwaters to the Guadalupe River confluence. Livestock in low areas are cut off and potentially drowned. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded and dangerous. The approaches of the Westhoff/Cheapside road bridge over Sandies Creek are flooded and water is to the bottom of the bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.2 feet on 05/20/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sandies Creek Westhoff 21.0 21.6 Sun 7 am CDT 16.9 10.8 5.8
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 621 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Milford to near Georgetown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Brookfield around 625 PM EDT. Trumbull around 645 PM EDT. Monroe around 650 PM EDT. Southbury around 700 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 22:23:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-17 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 12 feet will impact south facing shores of American Samoa. These surfs are generated by long period southerly swells. * TIMING...through Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1023 PO ASO TOANA`I OKETOPA 16 2021 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...E aafia talafatai i saute o Amerika Samoa i galu e 10 i le 12 futu. O nei galu maualuluga na mafua mai i auma mai saute. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkshire THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for western Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Frost Advisory issued for Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Langlade FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Langlade County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Severe Weather Statement issued for New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Haven THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT

