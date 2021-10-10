Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Sandies Creek Near Westhoff. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 23.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 3.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Sandies Creek escapes the channel hundreds of yards into the flood plain from the headwaters to the Guadalupe River confluence. Livestock in low areas are cut off and potentially drowned. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded and dangerous. The approaches of the Westhoff/Cheapside road bridge over Sandies Creek are flooded and water is to the bottom of the bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.2 feet on 05/20/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sandies Creek Westhoff 21.0 21.6 Sun 7 am CDT 16.9 10.8 5.8

DEWITT COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO