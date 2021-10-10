CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 05:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. Breakers will be highest on west facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

