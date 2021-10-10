High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 05:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. Breakers will be highest on west facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.