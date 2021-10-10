CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 05:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet, highest along northwest facing beaches, with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#San Luis#Surf#Beaches#High Surf Advisory#05 08 00

Comments / 0

Community Policy