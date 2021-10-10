Diaper drive in Dundee organized in response to 3 News Now story

A diaper drive in the parking lot of CHI Health Clinic was organized on Saturday to help single mothers and families.

Last week, 3 News Now looked into the large demand for diapers at area organizations that support moms in need. In response, a mother and viewer decided to hold a diaper drive with her family at 50th Street and Underwood Avenue.

"I was a single mom, with little to no financial help, you know. And so you scrimped and they wore a diaper a little bit longer or they wore no diaper a little bit longer sometimes, it was tough," organizer Christina Etzrodt said.

All donations went to the Life House Diaper Bank.

