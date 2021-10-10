CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Dynamics Decries Harassment of Marvel’s Avengers Devs Amidst Backlash Over Paid XP Boosts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Dynamics has taken to Reddit to condemn harassment and abuse directed towards Marvel’s Avengers developers as both the development studio and publisher Square Enix continue to face backlash over recent microtransactions. As we reported yesterday, Marvel’s Avengers has introduced paid XP boosts after players were promised cosmetic-only microtransactions prior...

Marvel's Avengers Called Out by Players Over Controversial "Pay-to-Win" Update

Across Reddit, Reset Era, and Twitter, Marvel's Avengers is currently being called out by players over a controversial update to the game's marketplace. Last week, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix inked a deal with Xbox to add the Avengers game to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. As you would expect, the addition of the game to Xbox Game Pass has given the title a mighty injection of new players, who Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are now trying to cash in on.
Genshin Impact devs respond to Anniversary Event backlash amid review bombing

After backlash from the Genshin Impact community, developer miHoYo issued a statement on the game’s controversial Anniversary Event and confirmed they have plans for “more celebrations” already in the works. With a year of content in the books, racking up record-breaking sales numbers along the way, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo...
Marvel's Avengers First-Look At Its Upcoming Raid Is Met With Backlash

Last month, Marvel's Avengers received an updated roadmap for its post-launch content ahead of its Xbox Game Pass launch. One of the biggest inclusions coming to the game was the first-ever raid, and now Crystal Dynamics has provided a glimpse into what players should expect to come across. Based around...
Marvel’s Avengers Is Seeing A Huge Boost Since Joining Xbox Game Pass

Marvel's Avengers didn't exactly take the gaming world by storm when it launched. While some were fans right away, the majority bounced off fairly quickly, with player numbers diminishing within just a few weeks. Despite these odds, Crystal Dynamics has been working effortlessly to add more to the game, and its latest addition into Xbox Game Pass seems to have encouraged players to venture back in.
Marvel’s Avengers game adds Captain America Infinity War DLC

Crystal Dynamics has dropped its latest micro DLC for Marvel’s Avengers. However, those who want to dress Captain America in his Infinity War costume will have to pay an eye-watering sum. Available now via the in-game marketplace, you can slap a beard on Steve Rogers and roll his sleeves up...
Xbox Gameplay Chart: Marvel's Avengers soars into top ten

Our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart shows Marvel's Avengers soaring straight into the top ten following its addition to Xbox Game Pass, while Rainbow Six Siege has been knocked down to 12th. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending October 3rd, 2021. PositionGamePublisherLast week. Chart compiled...
Paid XP Boosts Added to Avengers, Despite Promises

Paid XP boosts have been added to Marvel’s Avengers, much to the dismay of the player base. Square Enix has previously said that “content purchasable with real money will be aesthetic-only”. Clearly, that’s not the case anymore. This update has arrived in the game after Marvel’s Avengers was added to...
Marvel’s Avengers players furious at devs over XP boosts “lies”

Marvel’s Avengers players are turning away from Crystal Dynamics’ superhero title following the addition of XP boosts – despite assurances that no gameplay benefits would be purchasable with real money. Marvel’s Avengers may have had a rough first year before finding its footing with the recent War for Wakanda expansion,...
