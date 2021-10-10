‘No Time To Die’ Races Past $300M Global; ‘Venom 2’ Storms Latin America; Disney Topping $2B WW For 2021 – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die has sped the Aston Martin past the $300M global mark, coming off of an $89.54M sophomore frame at the international box office. That lifts James Bond 25’s overseas cume to $257.27M and, including domestic’s start this session, brings the worldwide total to $313.3M.

The overall drop from opening in 38 Universal markets was 32% while MGM’s 16 were off by 41%. In total, 66 markets were in play this session, including new majors France and Russia where Uni releases. On 1,056 screens in France, NTTD bowed to $10.1M, in like with Skyfall and setting a new bar for the biggest opening of the pandemic era while logging Universal’s widest release ever. The IMAX opening was the best since Rise Of Skywalker.

In Russia, NTTD came in just below the second weekend of Sony’s Venom 2 after that movie set records in its opening; the two are very close in the market.

Bond’s UK gross has reached a phenomenal $71M after two frames with just a 28% drop — it is now Uni’s fourth highest grossing title ever in the market. Germany is at $32.7M, off 22% from opening. France is already the No. 4 market on the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed title. Uni markets total $204.7M through Sunday while MGM’s are at $52.6M.

In like-for-like key markets, Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007 is running above Spectre and slightly below Skyfall.

IMAX’s global cume is now $22.5M. Holds were impressive, including Finland (-6%), Mexico (-10%), Sweden (-11%), Germany (-16%), Norway (-23%), India (-23%), Taiwan (-24%), UK (-25%) and Italy (-28%).

IMAX is also enjoying a strong China run with The Battle At Lake Changjin. Through eight days of release, the propaganda pic has grossed $30.4M in the format, making it IMAX’s biggest National Holiday title ever and its fourth biggest local-language film of all time. Through Sunday, Battle At Lake Changjin has cumed RMB 4.11B ($638M) in China. This three-day weekend was good for about $108M with heavy drop-off after the National Day holiday period ended on Thursday. Maoyan is predicting an RMB 5.3B ($822M) final which would put it even with China’s Hi, Mom as the top grossing movie of the year worldwide.

Ahead of wider overseas rollout beginning next session, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is having a blast. The weekend was good for $24.8M in 13 markets including a stunning $20M from Latin America. This makes it the region’s biggest opener of the pandemic era, outperforming recent pics like F9 (+1%), Shang-Chi (+164%) and No Time To Die (+238%) — based on standard opening weekends. The debut is 15% below the original Venom.

The offshore cume through Sunday on the Tom Hardy-starrer is $43.9M for a global cume of $185.6M.

Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune mined a further $8.8M in the session, repping a 41% drop across 32 markets. The overseas cume is now $117.1M.

Meanwhile, Disney is hitting a milestone on Monday, becoming the first studio to cross $2B in global box office during 2021. This has been achieved by a combination of seven titles that all grossed over $100M worldwide through Sunday including Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings ($401.6M), Black Widow ($379M), Free Guy ($327M), Cruella ($233M), Jungle Cruise ($212M), Raya And The Last Dragon ($130M) and Soul ($105M).

Next weekend, Venom unleashes in Korea, Italy, the UK, Spain, India, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. Dune notably heads to Japan.

Breakdowns on this week’s films above and more have been updated below.

HOLDOVERS

NO TIME TO DIE

After a very welcome strong opening weekend last frame, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die added $89.54M this session overseas. That reps a drop in the Uni markets of 32% and 41% in the MGM hubs. It also includes strong individual holds, in what was an expected scenario. James Bond 25’s overseas cume is now $257.27M in 66 offshore markets and $313.3M global. That’s with major releases ahead in both China and Australia. Bond films typically skew about 73% to international.

Along with the $10.1M pandemic record France opening and the $5M Russia start (where 007 faced off in a close battle with Venom), new plays this weekend included New Zealand. The latter was a No. 1 bow at $700K from 97 reported locations, more than double Shang-Chi. The market is currently operating at 50% of available box office. Thailand grossed $600K at No. 1. MGM opened Iceland with $200K, the best for all Bonds.

The UK, naturally, leads all play and has cumed a fantastic $71M after two frames. NTTD is already Universal’s fourth highest grossing movie ever in the market and the film is the Everyman chain’s biggest movie ever after just 10 days. At Picturehouse and Curzon, it ranks within the Top 10. Odeon reported that after only one week in play, NTTD had become the most-attended film since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in 2019 with more than 1M tickets sold. Around half of attendees were visiting the cinema for the first time since the pandemic.

In a fun set of stats, Odeon said it sold 6 tons of Pick’n’Mix; popcorn weighing the same as 23 Aston Martin DB5s and enough soft drinks to fill its petrol tank up nearly 3,000 times.

Behind the UK, Germany is the next best market at $32.7M, followed by Japan ($12.2M), France ($10.1M) and Netherlands ($8.5M).

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Sony/Marvel

Sony’s symbiote is riding a wave during its early overseas rollout. After scoring records in Russia last session, this weekend saw the Tom Hardy-starrer give a big wet kiss to box office in Latin America with a regional pandemic record of $20M. As noted above, that tops recent comps and is 15% below the original film (capacity restrictions are still in effect).

In total this session, Venom 2 devoured $24.8M from 10,600+ screens in 13 markets for an overseas total of $43.9M and a global cume of $185.6M.

Russia is on track to add $5M for a market cume of $23.9M, narrowly edging the debut of No Time To Die. Mexico led Latin America with $10.5M, followed by Brazil’s $2.7M. Argentina opened to $1M which is Sony’s best bow ever there.

Upcoming major releases include Korea, Italy, the UK and Spain next week; followed by France and Germany the next week; Australia in November; and Japan in December.

DUNE

Warner Bros/Legendary’s sci-fi epic still has many markets to come, including North America and China on October 22, and has already amassed $117.1M at the international box office. This weekend was good for an additional $8.8M in 32 markets — a 41% drop from last session.

In like-for-like markets at today’s exchanges, the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation is tracking ahead of Tenet (+12%), Black Widow (+67%), Shang-Chi (+67%), Blade Runner 2049 (+91%) and Godzilla Vs Kong (+106%). The IMAX cume to date is $11M, maintaining 11% of the total international box office.

The Top 5 markets to date are France ($24.2M), Russia ($19.4M), Germany ($15.7M), Spain ($7.9M) and Italy ($7.6M).

Japan releases this coming week.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (DIS): $4.9M intl weekend (46 markets); $189.1M intl cume/$401.6M global

The Addams Family 2 (UNI): $4.6M intl weekend (12 Uni markets); $4.6M intl cume/$35.7M global

The Many Saints Of Newark (WB): $439K intl weekend (12 markets); $2.9M intl cume/$10.3M global

Paw Patrol: The Movie (PAR): $2.7M intl weekend (55 markets); $81.8M intl cume/$121.8M global