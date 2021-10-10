CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No Time To Die’ Races Past $300M Global; ‘Venom 2’ Storms Latin America; Disney Topping $2B WW For 2021 – International Box Office

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

UPDATE, writethru: MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die has sped the Aston Martin past the $300M global mark, coming off of an $89.54M sophomore frame at the international box office. That lifts James Bond 25’s overseas cume to $257.27M and, including domestic’s start this session, brings the worldwide total to $313.3M.

The overall drop from opening in 38 Universal markets was 32% while MGM’s 16 were off by 41%. In total, 66 markets were in play this session, including new majors France and Russia where Uni releases. On 1,056 screens in France, NTTD bowed to $10.1M, in like with Skyfall and setting a new bar for the biggest opening of the pandemic era while logging Universal’s widest release ever. The IMAX opening was the best since Rise Of Skywalker.

In Russia, NTTD came in just below the second weekend of Sony’s Venom 2 after that movie set records in its opening; the two are very close in the market.

Bond’s UK gross has reached a phenomenal $71M after two frames with just a 28% drop — it is now Uni’s fourth highest grossing title ever in the market. Germany is at $32.7M, off 22% from opening. France is already the No. 4 market on the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed title. Uni markets total $204.7M through Sunday while MGM’s are at $52.6M.

In like-for-like key markets, Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007 is running above Spectre and slightly below Skyfall.

IMAX’s global cume is now $22.5M. Holds were impressive, including Finland (-6%), Mexico (-10%), Sweden (-11%), Germany (-16%), Norway (-23%), India (-23%), Taiwan (-24%), UK (-25%) and Italy (-28%).

IMAX is also enjoying a strong China run with The Battle At Lake Changjin. Through eight days of release, the propaganda pic has grossed $30.4M in the format, making it IMAX’s biggest National Holiday title ever and its fourth biggest local-language film of all time. Through Sunday, Battle At Lake Changjin has cumed RMB 4.11B ($638M) in China. This three-day weekend was good for about $108M with heavy drop-off after the National Day holiday period ended on Thursday. Maoyan is predicting an RMB 5.3B ($822M) final which would put it even with China’s Hi, Mom as the top grossing movie of the year worldwide.

Ahead of wider overseas rollout beginning next session, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is having a blast. The weekend was good for $24.8M in 13 markets including a stunning $20M from Latin America. This makes it the region’s biggest opener of the pandemic era, outperforming recent pics like F9 (+1%), Shang-Chi (+164%) and No Time To Die (+238%) — based on standard opening weekends. The debut is 15% below the original Venom.

The offshore cume through Sunday on the Tom Hardy-starrer is $43.9M for a global cume of $185.6M.

Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune mined a further $8.8M in the session, repping a 41% drop across 32 markets. The overseas cume is now $117.1M.

Meanwhile, Disney is hitting a milestone on Monday, becoming the first studio to cross $2B in global box office during 2021. This has been achieved by a combination of seven titles that all grossed over $100M worldwide through Sunday including Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings ($401.6M), Black Widow ($379M), Free Guy ($327M), Cruella ($233M), Jungle Cruise ($212M), Raya And The Last Dragon ($130M) and Soul ($105M).

Next weekend, Venom unleashes in Korea, Italy, the UK, Spain, India, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. Dune notably heads to Japan.

Breakdowns on this week’s films above and more have been updated below.

HOLDOVERS

NO TIME TO DIE

After a very welcome strong opening weekend last frame, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die added $89.54M this session overseas. That reps a drop in the Uni markets of 32% and 41% in the MGM hubs. It also includes strong individual holds, in what was an expected scenario. James Bond 25’s overseas cume is now $257.27M in 66 offshore markets and $313.3M global. That’s with major releases ahead in both China and Australia. Bond films typically skew about 73% to international.

Along with the $10.1M pandemic record France opening and the $5M Russia start (where 007 faced off in a close battle with Venom), new plays this weekend included New Zealand. The latter was a No. 1 bow at $700K from 97 reported locations, more than double Shang-Chi. The market is currently operating at 50% of available box office. Thailand grossed $600K at No. 1. MGM opened Iceland with $200K, the best for all Bonds.

The UK, naturally, leads all play and has cumed a fantastic $71M after two frames. NTTD is already Universal’s fourth highest grossing movie ever in the market and the film is the Everyman chain’s biggest movie ever after just 10 days. At Picturehouse and Curzon, it ranks within the Top 10. Odeon reported that after only one week in play, NTTD had become the most-attended film since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in 2019 with more than 1M tickets sold. Around half of attendees were visiting the cinema for the first time since the pandemic.

In a fun set of stats, Odeon said it sold 6 tons of Pick’n’Mix; popcorn weighing the same as 23 Aston Martin DB5s and enough soft drinks to fill its petrol tank up nearly 3,000 times.

Behind the UK, Germany is the next best market at $32.7M, followed by Japan ($12.2M), France ($10.1M) and Netherlands ($8.5M).

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Sony/Marvel

Sony’s symbiote is riding a wave during its early overseas rollout. After scoring records in Russia last session, this weekend saw the Tom Hardy-starrer give a big wet kiss to box office in Latin America with a regional pandemic record of $20M. As noted above, that tops recent comps and is 15% below the original film (capacity restrictions are still in effect).

In total this session, Venom 2 devoured $24.8M from 10,600+ screens in 13 markets for an overseas total of $43.9M and a global cume of $185.6M.

Russia is on track to add $5M for a market cume of $23.9M, narrowly edging the debut of No Time To Die. Mexico led Latin America with $10.5M, followed by Brazil’s $2.7M. Argentina opened to $1M which is Sony’s best bow ever there.

Upcoming major releases include Korea, Italy, the UK and Spain next week; followed by France and Germany the next week; Australia in November; and Japan in December.

DUNE

Warner Bros/Legendary’s sci-fi epic still has many markets to come, including North America and China on October 22, and has already amassed $117.1M at the international box office. This weekend was good for an additional $8.8M in 32 markets — a 41% drop from last session.

In like-for-like markets at today’s exchanges, the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation is tracking ahead of Tenet (+12%), Black Widow (+67%), Shang-Chi (+67%), Blade Runner 2049 (+91%) and Godzilla Vs Kong (+106%). The IMAX cume to date is $11M, maintaining 11% of the total international box office.

The Top 5 markets to date are France ($24.2M), Russia ($19.4M), Germany ($15.7M), Spain ($7.9M) and Italy ($7.6M).

Japan releases this coming week.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (DIS): $4.9M intl weekend (46 markets); $189.1M intl cume/$401.6M global

The Addams Family 2 (UNI): $4.6M intl weekend (12 Uni markets); $4.6M intl cume/$35.7M global

The Many Saints Of Newark (WB): $439K intl weekend (12 markets); $2.9M intl cume/$10.3M global

Paw Patrol: The Movie (PAR): $2.7M intl weekend (55 markets); $81.8M intl cume/$121.8M global

Laredo Morning Times

International Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Headed for Record-Breaking $113 Million Opening

Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is set for a record-breaking overseas opening. After a long series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “No Time to Die” exploded at the international box office on Friday, grossing $27.2 million across 54 markets to reach a running total of $51.4 million. Industry projections predict a weekend total of $112.9 million, which would give the latest 007 entry the biggest global box office debut of the pandemic era without China (the film opens in China on Oct. 29).
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘No Time to Die’ will sink its teeth into ‘Venom 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 8 – October 10. United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to dominate ticket sales, with our readers predicting it will rake in between $50 million and $75 million domestically. The well-reviewed action movie stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond. The actor’s previous entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Venom' tops North American box office with $90.1M

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $90.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is The Addams Family 2 with $18 million, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...
NEWARK, NJ
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Shoots Higher With $121M+ Bow; ‘Venom 2’ Sets Russia Record; ‘Dune’ Tops $100M Offshore – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru with Bond and Dune actuals: A big and busy weekend at the international box office reaffirmed the power of theatrical as MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die bonded with audiences to the tune of $121.3M, coming in above Sunday’s estimates. In like-for-like markets at current exchange rates No Time To Die is in line with Skyfall, and just below Spectre (-15%) excluding previews. Wow! Meanwhle, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which thrashed to a mega-debut domestically, also licked up a $13.8M start in Russia — the market’s best debut of any film during the health crisis, taking over the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Has Already Broken Some Major International Box Office Records

The world is in the early stages of No Time To Die mania, as Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is slowly, but surely making its way into theaters. Already, the first night’s grosses in the UK were something to talk about, though the initial results saw the 25th James Bond film falling behind its most recent predecessor. Now, after an entire weekend of operation, it looks like the Craig era’s conclusion is off to an amazing, record-breaking beginning.
MOVIES
Deadline

As ‘No Time To Die’ Ignites International Box Office, Exhibition Looks To A Bright Big Screen Future – CineEurope

Following last year’s cancelation and this year’s postponements, the annual CineEurope convention kicks off today in Barcelona. And what better time for studios and overseas exhibition to come together and celebrate the theatrical experience as we come off of a banner international box office weekend led by MGM/Eon/Universal’s lively launch of No Time To Die. The 25th James Bond movie opened beyond expectations with $119.1M from 54 offshore markets and set several records, be they for the pandemic era — or any era. Having faced a series of its own date changes, the film had been anticipated by many as a potential...
MOVIES
Gamespot

No Time To Die Beats Expectations, Makes More Than $100 Million At International Box Office

The new James Bond movie No Time To Die is doing better than expected at the international box office. It opened in the UK and dozens of other markets on September 30, and the final Bond film with Daniel Craig is projected to have brought in $112.9 million for its opening frame, according to Deadline. It was estimated that No Time To Die would make around $90 million for its opening.
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Thriving With Projected $113M Offshore Bow – International Box Office

SATURDAY UPDATE, writethru: James Bond is back, and in a big way. Exceeding conservative pre-weekend projections and doing bang-up business across the first few days of release, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is now poised for an estimated $112.9M opening weekend at the international box office. That means that through Sunday, the Daniel Craig-starrer will become the first Hollywood movie to launch to $100M+ overseas during the pandemic without China in the opening suite of markets. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and widely praised, Craig’s last turn as 007 added $27.2M on Friday across 54 Universal and MGM offshore markets. The...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘No Time To Die’ surges past £50m after 11 days at UK-Ireland box office

Rank Film (Distributor) Three-day gross (Oct 8-10) Total gross to date Week. 3 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (Disney) £556,579 £20.5m 6. 4 The PAW Patrol Movie (Paramount) £126,000 £8.3m 9. 5 The Many Saints Of Newark (Warner Bros) £125,000 £1.9m 3. GBP to USD conversion rate:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Races Past $100M Domestically

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossed the $100 million mark on Tuesday at the North American box office in another win for Sony and director Andy Serkis. The sequel achieved the feat in five days to finish Tuesday with a domestic total of $102.1 million. Venom 2 scored a massive victory for the film industry when launching last weekend to $90 million, the biggest three-day opening of the pandemic era. It is also the first sequel during COVID-19 to exceed the opening of the preceding film. In 2018, Venom started off with $80.2 million domestically and crossed $100 million on its sixth...
MOVIES
Gamespot

No Time To Die Tops US Box Office Chart

Eighteen months after its initial release date--and a week after it hit some international territories--the Bond movie No Time To Die finally arrived US theaters. The movie has made $56 million in its first three days. This is a good result for any movie in the pandemic era, but it...
MOVIES
Benzinga

'No Time To Die' Tops Box Office With $56M: Why 007 Underperformed

To no one’s surprise, “No Time to Die,” the 25th entry in the James Bond series and the final feature with Daniel Craig as 007, was the top grossing film at the weekend U.S. box office. However, the film’s financial performance was weaker than many people anticipated. What Happened: United...
MOVIES
Community Policy