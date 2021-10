Did it hurt when Chloe Bailey fell from heaven? We're seriously wondering after watching her performance at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The artist looked absolutely angelic when she arrived in a stunning white feathered gown that flowed into a dramatic train. This isn't the first of her jaw-dropping style moments; we're still thinking about the hot-pink Area blazer she wore for the "Have Mercy" video. Wherever Chloe goes, the fashion follows, whether she's on stage at Global Citizen Live with her sister Halle or walking the streets of Paris.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO