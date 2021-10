2001’s Devil May Cry was a trailblazer when it released 20 years ago. Early 3D action combat was typically clumsy when compared to many 2D beat ‘em ups, often being tainted by imprecision, repetition, and a general lack of the visceral satisfaction that one would expect from clobbering baddies. It’s no secret that Capcom’s 2001 gothic hack ‘n’ slash rewrote the rulebook, mitigating those flaws, but it’s rarely noted as still being one of the genre’s best even after the numerous iterations that have followed. In honor of its 20-year anniversary, I’d like to examine Devil May Cry’s strengths; why it’s still a must-play for anyone with an interest in stylish action titles.

